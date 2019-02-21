This Puerto Rican chef makes beautiful pastries. Now you can find them in Coral Gables

The prettiest pastries you’ve ever seen are coming to Coral Gables.
Antonio Bachour, who won best pastry chef at the international 2018 Best Chef Awards, has opened a long-awaited eponymous bakery at 2020 Salzedo St. His treats are a feast for the palate as well as the eyes. His signature desserts are often glazed in a mirror-like finish, with delicate details that makes each portion a tiny work of art.
The Puerto Rican born Bachour first made a splash in Miami at the former Bachour Bakery and Bistro in Brickell before splitting with the other owners. He immediately began planning a return and has opened the Gables location just days after unveiling a spot in the new food hall in Little Haiti, The Citadel.
Bachour’s viennoiserie will be about more than pretty, sweet treats. The breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch spot will serve fresh bread, eggs, house-made granola, fruit bowls, tartines, sandwiches and even a guava pastelito pancakes.
Bachour restaurant and bakery
2020 Salcedo St., Coral Gables
