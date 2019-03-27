This swanky food fest began in the Swiss Alps. Now it’s coming to one of Miami’s luxury zip codes.

Bal Harbour Village is haute, we know, but things are about to get haute-ier when the village presents its first ever Michelin-star-studded food festival.
Haute Cuisine, which runs May 8-11, features some heavily awarded chefs and lots of their fancy food. Created in the Swiss Alps in 2015, the event arrives in warmer climes with cocktail parties, cooking classes, swanky dinners and a big gala.
Of course there’s a gala. This is Bal Harbour.
The first sit-down affair is a fashion-themed dinner on May 8 at Le Zoo featuring a globally-inspired menu by French and Dutch chefs Jacques Pourcel (3 Michelin stars; Le Jardin des Sens), Thierry Drapeau (2 Michelin stars at his eponymous restaurant) and Alain Caron (MasterChef Holland judge; Café Caron).
The following night features a design-focused dinner at Oceana Bal Harbour led by Chef Sergi Arola (2 Michelin stars; Eat-Hola, LAB) from Spain, Chef Joel Cesari (1 Michelin star; La Chaumière) of France, and Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali (1 Michelin star; Hostellerie La Montagne) of France. On May 10, expect a music-themed dinner at The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour’s Artisan Beach House led by Chefs Natali, Pourcel and Drapeau. That’s a total of six Michelin stars, if you’re counting.
The four-day fest ends with a fancy, formal gala at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort on May 11 showcasing a collaborative menu from all six chefs. That’s a lot of Michelin stars in one room, and tickets, as can be expected, aren’t on clearance. The dinners cost $250 per person and the closing gala is $350. Through the four-day event there are also cooking classes offered for $250.
Still, mention Haute Cuisine at some area hotels, and you can get preferential rates.
For more information and full schedules, go to balharbourflorida.com/hautecuisine. To buy tickets, visit HauteCuisineBH.eventbrite.com.
