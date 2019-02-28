Food

This new South of Fifth restaurant boasts an Italian heritage - and a Michelin-star chef

By Connie Ogle

February 28, 2019 01:13 PM

The interior of Amare Ristorante was inspired by blue, white and coral hues or the Bay of Naples.
The interior of Amare Ristorante was inspired by blue, white and coral hues or the Bay of Naples.
The interior of Amare Ristorante was inspired by blue, white and coral hues or the Bay of Naples.

A touch of the Amalfi Coast has arrived South of Fifth in Miami Beach.

A collaboration between Gino Iovino of Girasole in Atlantic City and Franco Ricatti and Chef Cosimo Cassano of the Michelen-starred Bacco Osteria in Puglia, Italy, Amare Ristorante is now open on South Beach. The restaurant, mere steps from the beach, features indoor and outdoor seating.

Inside, you’ll find the Neapolitan espresso bar and Dolci Station as well as a dining area with seating for 54 guests. Outside on the terrace, you can chill in a relaxed lounge setting that accommodates 118 guests.

Amare Ristorante is open from early morning to late at night. Want homemade pastries and coffee? Come for breakfast. Otherwise, expect the kind of fresh, seasonal menu items you’d find in small villages along the Italian coastline: carpaccio and tartar, artisanal pastas, meat and seafood, with a special twist. Carpaccio includes the Tonno ($18), yellowfin tuna with avocado, pear, lemon and mint and the Funghi, warm filet mignon with oyster, shiitake and porcini mushrooms.

Other specialties include Pasta Di Gragnano with a one-pound Maine lobster; Branzino al Sale ($44), whole salt-baked Mediterranean sea bass and Agnello al Moscato di Trani ($48) grilled Colorado lamb chops, moscato wine, potatoes and fresh herbs.

Not that hungry? Sit in the bar area and order from a small bites menu that includes branzino ceviche ($22), meatball sliders ($8) and casarecce ($7), Tuscan kale pesto, almonds, brussels sprouts and mushrooms.

3.JPG
The outdoor terrace at Amare Ristorante.

Amare Ristorante

  • Where: 1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
  • Open: Breakfast, lunch, dinner
  • Reservations: 786-598-8622 or OpenTable.com

Read Next

miami-com

Florida has 10 of the best beaches in America. Is your favorite spot on the list?

Connie Ogle

Connie Ogle loves wine, books, the Miami Heat and “Game of Thrones.” Please don’t make her eat a mango.

  Comments  