Another Michelin star-rated restaurant is coming to South Beach. Here’s your first look at it.

Attention, foodies ready to give up on the Miami Beach dining scene: Don’t abandon it yet. Another Michelin star-rated restaurant is heading your way.
Kosushi, the hot Japanese restaurant from Chef Koshoji that comes straight out of Sao Paulo, Brazil, is opening soon in South Beach’s South Pointe neighborhood.
What can you expect? Sushi goodness in both modern and traditional styles.
Under the guidance of executive chef Edwin Delgado, Kosushi Miami will follow a specially curated menu by Chef Koshoji, with signature cuts and creations of sushi, sashimi and rolls.
Also featured will be traditional Kosushi dishes like Tuna Dyo Ikura Quail Egg (a thin slice of tuna over rice, quail egg yolk and ikura roe) and Tuna Avocado Temaki (tuna, avocado and massago roe). You can also order Kosushi-style nigiri sushi.
Brazilian mixologist Marcio Silva will run the bar, serving up wine, sake and specialty cocktails like Shokobutsuen (gin, lemon juice, basil, cucumber, mint and organic sugar syrup).
The restaurant, which will seat 66 customers with 10 seats at a small sushi bar, is due to open sometime in April.
Another Michelin-starred restaurant, Amare, opened in South Beach in February.
Kosushi
- Where: 801 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
- Opening: April 2019
