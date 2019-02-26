Florida has 10 of the best beaches in America. Is your favorite spot on the list?

You know how people in Florida think we have the best beaches in the country? Well, they’re mostly right.
TripAdvisor has released its latest list of the best 25 beaches in America as part of its 2019 Traveler’s Choice awards. What do the travelers say? That 10 of the best beaches in the land are in Florida.
In a shocking twist - or maybe not so shocking - South Beach only comes in at no. 14. Broward was both better and worst: Fort Lauderdale was no. 9, and Hollywood Beach is no. 15.
The best beach in America? Sorry, South Florida. For the second year in a row, it’s Clearwater. Or so the TripAdvisor voters say. They also picked Panama City Beach as no. 3, and those poor folks just finished cleaning hurricane debris out of their yards.
Florida did have seven of the top 10 beaches, including St. Pete at no. 4, Pensacola at no. 5, Siesta Key at no. 6 and St. Augustine at no. 8.
So why didn’t South Beach make the top 10? We can’t imagine. A recent TripAdvisor review praised the “stunning” Art Deco buildings, the beach itself and the restaurants. Wait. The restaurants? Yes: “Our favorite is the Villa Casa Casuarina, the former home of the adored Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace.”
Next time try Sushi by Bou there, too. Maybe that’ll boost the ratings.
