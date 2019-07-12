Travel
Here’s a look from above at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just before it opens at Disney
Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land
With Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening a little more than a month away and the launch date for its second ride being announced Thursday, people everywhere are craving Star Wars.
To quell everyone’s appetite, Don Gworek tweeted new night aerial photos of Galaxy’s Edge on Thursday.
Gworek, who runs the Twitter account @bioreconstruct, frequently posts aerial photos of Orlando theme parks and hotels he takes from a helicopter. On Wednesday, he tweeted new photos of Disney’s much-awaited TRON ride at Magic Kingdom.
The pictures show several areas of the new Star Wars land show several areas that still seem to be under construction, even though the area is due to open in a few weeks.
From the Millennium Falcon to where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance may be built, the photos offer a view most don’t get to see.
Galaxy’s Edge is set to open on Aug. 29.
