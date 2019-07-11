Disney World announces Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opening. Orlando gets it first

Disney cast members moved to tears when told they are moving to new Star Wars land A select group of Walt Disney World cast members learn they have been chosen for the opening crew of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A select group of Walt Disney World cast members learn they have been chosen for the opening crew of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Walt Disney World has just announced the long-awaited opening date of the second ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Rise of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be opening Dec. 5 at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. Avid Disney fans may recognize the date as Walt Disney’s birthday, according to Disney. This will also precede the release of the final installment of Disney’s sequel film trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opens in theaters nationwide on Dec. 20.

California’s Disneyland was the first to have Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge open, but it won’t be the first to get the Rise of the Resistance ride. Disneyland won’t be seeing the opening of the ride until Jan. 17. Disney imagineers will heading back to California after the Orlando version is completed.

On the ride, guests will be put in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Disney said, “guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.”