19,000 portable generators recalled as fire hazards just weeks before hurricane season

The problem with Firman P03615 portable generators isn’t that they won’t work in powering things in the home. They also might set the stage for things in your home to get burned, which is why 19,000 were recalled Thursday.

The exact problem, as stated in a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The generator’s carbon canister can leak gas, posing a fire hazard.”

Firman knows of this leak happening nine cases, the notice says. No injuries or fires have been reported.

These were sold exclusively at Costco from January through March. A white nameplate on the fuel tank will have the model number; date code 10/2018, 11/2018 or 12/2018; and a serial number from 4829200012 through 4833913602.

Consumers have the option of refund or repair. For refunds, just take the generator back to the Costco of purchase. For a free inspection and repair, call 844-459-8457, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, to find the nearest Firman service center.