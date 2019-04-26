All 695,000 of another infant sleeper recalled after babies died while using it

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Five babies put down to sleep in Kids II Rocking Sleepers never woke up. That’s why Kids II did what Fisher Price did two weeks ago and made a mass recall of all 695,000 Rocking Sleepers sold or on the market.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

This covers all 36 models of the sleeper (for a full list of models, click here) sold at big box stores such as Walmart and Target, as well as online from March 2012 through Friday.

If you have one, stop using it and call Kids II at 1-866-869-7954, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Refunds and vouchers are being offered in this recall.