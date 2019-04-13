Fisher-Price recalls sleeper due to baby deaths. Here’s what to do if you have one.

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

A week after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price issued a warning about the Rock ‘N’ Play sleeper, Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million of the infant beds.

The exact problem, as stated in the CPSC recall notice: “Infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

Fisher-Price says that’s happened 10 times since 2015, 30 times since 2009.

Last week’s warning told parents and babysitters not to use the product once the infant starts to turn over or is older than 3 months.

Consumers should stop using the sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. According to the recall announcement on Fisher-Price’s website, those who’ve owned the sleeper for less than six months will get a full cash refund, including sales tax if you include the receipt. Those who’ve had the sleeper longer than six months will get “a voucher to redeem for a new Fisher-Price product commensurate with the amount of time you have owned the Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play Sleeper.”

Contact the company at 866-812-6518, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time. Or, click here for online instructions on returning the sleeper.