Food & Drink

‘Piece of metal equipment’ in ice cream causes a recall in New York and 6 other states

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall comes from a customer finding an “intact piece of metal equipment” in Weis Quality Cookies & Cream ice cream.

As intact pieces of metal equipment are not listed among the ingredients, Weis Markets pulled 10,869 of the 48-ounce containers from 197 stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and West Virginia. The ice cream carries UPC code No. 041497-01253 and a sell by date of 10/28/21.

Also recalled are Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream in 502 bulk, three-gallon containers that went to a single retail store in New York, according to the Weis-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

These were packed on Oct. 28. Also packed that day, but, Weis says, still stored in a warehouse are 665 three-gallon containers of Klein’s Cookies and Cream Dairy Bulk and 286 three-gallon containers of Nelson’s Graham Slam Bulk.

Customers with the recalled ice cream can return it to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can call Weis at 866-999-9347, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service