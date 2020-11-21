When’s last day you can order Thanksgiving meals at Publix, Sedano’s, Winn-Dixie, others?

Thanksgiving is almost here and you haven’t received a dinner invitation yet? It’s probably because people are hosting smaller gatherings this year because of COVID-19.

But you’ve still got some options. You could always go out to eat or order takeout (some restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals-to-go) but if what you’re craving is some home-cooked turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie, you might have to make your own meal or at least heat it up.

And the last day to place your order at the grocery store is almost here. The good news for those of you who don’t like to cook or don’t know how to cook is that a lot of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites are available fully cooked though heating will be required.

The bad news is that with South Florida seeing a COVID-19 surge, a lot of people are probably opting to stay home and some grocery stores like Whole Foods are already selling out of their Thanksgiving specials. And other stores where you might go for some last-minute essentials like Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco and BJ will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to Today.com, the website of the “Today Show.”

To top it all off, experts say people want smaller turkeys this year because they’re having smaller get-togethers because of COVID-19. If it’s difficult to find a small turkey, don’t stress. It’s called leftovers.

So, while you try to decide what to do for Thanksgiving, here are your deadlines to place an order:

Last day to order turkey and side dishes at Publix, Sedano’s, Whole Foods and Aldi?

A 20-lb. dry-brined turkey was rubbed with salt and placed in a refrigerator for 2 days before being roasted at 450 degrees, then at 350 degrees, at 10 minutes per pound Oct. 30, 2014. Roberto Rodriguez TNS

▪ PUBLIX — Turkey and side dishes are available as part of a fully cooked Turkey Dinner bundle though it will require heating. A Publix spokeswoman said the turkey and side dishes will also be sold individually, which is great if you are doing a smaller gathering this year to reduce the risk of COVID-19. You can see what holiday dishes are available at publix.com by clicking the “Holiday Meals” tab.

How to order: Online or in-store at least 48 hours in advance. Publix said that delivery through Instacart will not be available, which means you will need to visit your store to pick it up, even if you placed the order online.

Do I need to make an order? Publix said turkey and side dishes will be available at the store’s self-service section leading up to Thanksgiving, while supplies last. So, if you really want to eat turkey, it’s best to place an order.

▪ SEDANO’S SUPERMARKET — If you’re looking to buy a turkey, roasted pork or honey-glazed ham, make sure you check out the weekly flier Sedano’s has on its website to see if one of its Thanksgiving specials works for you. A Sedano’s spokeswoman said the supermarket will have various sizes available for its holiday meals to help accommodate customers who might not be having a large gathering this year. The store will also have Thanksgiving-related meals available at its hot “Grab and Go” and “Heat and Eat” sections.

How to order: In-store but keep in mind that meals will only be available in select locations. Sedano’s said that delivery will not be available for the turkey and most side dishes, which means you will need to visit your store to pick it up, even if you placed the order online. You can see what specials your store is offering at https://sedanos.com/.

Do I need to make an order? Sedano’s doesn’t have a set deadline for when the last day to order turkey and side dishes are and recommends people place an order as soon as possible. Instead, it says that orders are taken on a “first-come, first-served basis” because each store can accommodate a different number of orders. The supermarket said customers can just walk in and buy the turkey and side dishes, but it would depend on availability.

This year, Thanksgiving will be socially distanced, including the desserts. Cortesía/SOBEWFF®

▪ WINN-DIXIE and FRESCO Y MAS — If you have a large family or like to eat a lot, Winn-Dixie has several BOGO deals you might be interested in this Thanksgiving. The deals run through Wednesday or until supplies run out. Fresco y Más also has some special Thanksgiving specials you might like, with the deals running through Tuesday or until supplies run out. See the “weekly ad” at www.winndixie.com and at www.frescoymas.com/ for more details.

Winn-Dixie is also offering some holiday dinner meal specials that might be a good choice for larger families. It’s not clear if Fresco y Más is also offering a similar meal special and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

How to order? In-store or by phone at least 24 hours in advance at your local Winn-Dixie. The holiday form you need to download and the brochure that shows you the different meal options can be found at www.winndixie.com/shopping/departments/deli.

TIP: If you want a free turkey, stop by one of Winn-Dixie’s or Fresco y Más pharmacies for a flu shot, according to Winn-Dixie’s and Fresco y Más Instagram accounts. The vaccine is free with most insurance plans and the deal is valid through Nov. 24, 2020.

▪ WHOLE FOODS — Anyone who has an Amazon Prime membership might want to look at Whole Foods first before checking out the competition. The grocery chain is offering discounts to Prime members on select turkeys, which are all Animal Welfare Certified (except kosher turkeys). For non-Prime members, it has a variety of prepared meals to pick. The company says all of its meals are fully cooked and would just require reheating, unless otherwise specified.

How to order? Holiday meals, turkeys, sides, appetizers, platters and desserts can be ordered online at shop.wfm.com , or by phone at 1-844-936-2428. If you’re using your Amazon Prime membership to get the turkey discount, you need to select a time for in-store pickup on or before Sunday.

Orders for all turkey and side dishes that do not have a Prime discount need to be placed at least 48 hours in advance so that means you have through Tuesday. But you better hurry, some Whole Foods stores in South Florida already say some of the meals are “unavailable” to order online.

What about delivery? Depends. Whole Foods holiday FAQ guide states that delivery for holiday items is only available to Prime members in select ZIP codes. You can visit amazon.com/wholefoods or the Amazon app and look for the Whole Foods tab to see what is available to order. Then you can choose your delivery or pickup window.

All holiday orders reserved online at shop.wfm.com and through the grocery store’s “Holiday Table” can only be picked up in the store. Still not sure? Chat with a rep online or call your local store for more details.

▪ ALDI — If you’re looking for a cheap meal to make, Aldi might have what you need. The grocery store says you can get a butterball turkey and the ingredients you need to make sides and desserts for less than $30 at https://www.aldi.us/en/

How to order? In store only while supplies last at select stores. You can see the Thanksgiving special and Aldi’s Thanksgiving recipe guide at https://www.aldi.us/en/