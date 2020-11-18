Have a low key Thanksgiving. These Miami restaurants are here for take out or dine in

Courtesy of Nikki Beach

This year has been a doozy for most of us, and chances are you’ve got enough on your plate as it is. Let somebody else take care of whipping up Thanksgiving dinner and treat yourself to a delicious meal prepared by a professional chef. Whether you choose to dine at a restaurant or bring your Turkey Day meal home, here’s a list of South Florida restaurants offering tasty menus for the holiday.

Villa Azur

Dig into a French-Mediterranean feast this Thanksgiving at Villa Azur, serving up chef specials like roasted turkey breast with truffle turkey jus, crispy Brussels sprouts with bacon, sweet potato mash, and molasses pecan pie. Dine at the restaurant, or enjoy your feast to go. You’ll get the turkey plus sides and dessert for $65.

Villa Azur, 309 23rd St, Miami Beach. For takeout, preorder by Nov. 21 by emailing info@villaazurmiami.com or calling 305-763-8688.

Nikki Beach

Enjoy Thanksgiving lunch beachside at Nikki Beach. The iconic restaurant will serve a traditional meal with real turkey and a Tofurkey option for vegetarians, along with traditional sides and desserts, from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. You can also order items off Nikki Beach’s full menu, including coal-oven pizza served until 8 p.m. Reservations are required.

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. For reservations, call 305-538-1111.

Café Prima Pasta

Do up Thanksgiving Italian style with a meal from Cafe Prima Pasta, serving a delicious meal for $38.95 per person. Dinner includes a traditional Prima roasted turkey stuffed with cornbread, apples, fresh herbs, and gravy, as well as sweet mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Make sure you ask for a Prima 27 cocktail — it’s complimentary to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary throughout the month of November.

Cafe Prima Pasta, 414 71st St, Miami Beach.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Entertaining extended family at home? Brimstone is offering $200 meal kits for parties of 10, including salad, herb-roasted turkey with housemade gravy and cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, honey-glazed ham, and more. Dessert is a selection of key lime pie, bread pudding, and pumpkin pie.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines. Order your meal kit by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 25 by calling 954-430-2333 or emailing events@brimstonewfg.com.

The Lincoln Eatery

Get Thanksgiving dinner to go at The Lincoln Eatery, offering a three-course meal by Le Petit Bistrot, French Cafe. Courses include a butternut squash soup, a berry spinach salad with Gorgonzola and champagne vinaigrette, and a rosemary butter turkey served with porcini gravy. You’ll also get mashed potatoes, green beans, and garlic sauce on the side, plus your choice of pumpkin pie or lemon meringue pie.

The Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio will offer Thanksgiving kits that feed three for $68.99, and six for $138. Kits can be customized with options like sliced roasted white meat turkey topped with herbed pan gravy, stuffing made with pancetta, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and pumpkin-spiced bread pudding. If you want to dine in, Brio will serve delicious holiday-inspired dishes from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The Thanksgiving feast will be priced at $28.99 per person.

Brio Italian Grille, 14576 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines. Make a reservation or order your meal kit here.

Dolce Italian

This Miami Beach favorite is serving up two delicious Thanksgiving options to choose from. Dine-in and enjoy a turkey feast priced at $40 per person, including turkey breast and dark meat with cranberry sauce and gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, roasted carrots, and traditional stuffing. Or order up a meal package for eight people priced at $416 — it includes a whole turkey and plenty of traditional fixings. You’ll get a complimentary slice of Pecan Pie and a Dolce to-go cocktail bottle of your choice that serves three people.

Dolce Italian, 1690 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. For meal packages, place your order by Nov. 23 by calling 786-975-2550.

Kiki on the River

Thanksgiving is the favorite holiday of Kiki on the River’s Chef Steve Rhee, so you can rest assured he’s prepared something fabulous for Turkey Day. Dive into a delicious fixed-price menu for $59.99 that includes brined and marinated roasted turkey with giblet gravy, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, herbed bread stuffing, pumpkin pie with Chantilly ice cream, and more.

Kiki on the River, 450 NW North River Dr, Miami. For reservations, call 786-502-3243.

MILA Miami

This fan-favorite rooftop oasis in Miami Beach will serve a new Thanksgiving dinner from 5-10 p.m. that includes an appetizer and a special entree (baby chicken, barley miso, shawarma spice, and pickled figs) for $36. Make sure to ask for Mila’s Thanksgiving cocktail — it features Plantation Original Dark rum, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, coconut-pumpkin crema, and pie spiced syrup.

MILA, 1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach. For reservations call 786-706-0744.

Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

You can create your own three-course Thanksgiving feast at Bar Collins, located at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The price is $65 per person and $29 for children ages 5-12 (children age 4 and under are complimentary). Choose between indoor and outdoor seating starting at 5 p.m.

Bar Collins, 1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. Make a reservation here.

Il Mulino at Acqualina Resort & Residences

For another tasty Italian option, head to the award-winning Il Mulino at Acqualina Resort & Residences and indulge in a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu priced at $60 that includes organic roasted turkey, fresh cranberry sauce, walnut and sausage stuffing, and more. You can also book an oceanfront suite and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner and a bottle of red or white wine in your own private dining area or balcony, priced at $125 per person.

Il Mulino, 17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach. For reservations, call 305.918.8000 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com.

Fuego y Mar at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Enjoy an exclusive Thanksgiving brunch at Fuego y Mar, featuring a carving station with guava-glazed bone-in ham, herb-crusted beef bone-in prime rib, and all kinds of fall-inspired pies. Or stop by for a four-course Thanksgiving dinner priced at $70 per person and half-priced for children age 12 and under, served from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Fuego y Mar, 1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach. Make a reservation here.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour

For an ultra-glam Thanksgiving dinner, make a reservation at the AAA Five Diamond St. Regis Bal Harbour, which will offers a curated family-style menu at La Gourmandise. Ranging from $65-$85 per person, the menu stars turkey or ribeye and includes delicious sides like corn bread stuffing with Italian sausage and caramelized onions, creamy mashed potatoes, and chocolate bourbon pecan pie. You can also opt for a Thanksgiving meal to go priced at $250 for a family of four.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour, 9703 Collins Avenue Bal Harbour, Miami Beach. For reservations or to place a to-go order, call 305-993-0700. To-go orders must be placed by Nov. 21 for pickup on Nov. 25.