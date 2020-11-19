Need help getting food on your Thanksgiving table? Here’s where to go in South Florida

With Thanksgiving approaching, many people in South Florida are wondering how they will be able to put a holiday meal on their table.

Since the pandemic began, many local organization have stepped up to offer weekly food distributions to address food insecurity. Among them are Feeding South Florida, which distributes food on a weekly or biweekly basis at about 40 locations throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Other organizations including United Way of Miami-Dade and the Miami Foundation have created resource lists to help those in need.

With the pandemic making it even harder for some to make ends meet. More than 14 percent of households in the Miami Metro area do not have enough food, Florida International University’s Metropolitan Center found.

School districts are also stepping up to make sure children have the proper nutrition. Broward College teamed up with LifeNet4Families to offer students food. For Thanksgiving, the college plans to distribute more than 200 turkeys to students who pre-register.

In addition to the regular distribution, many organizations, groups and municipalities are planning giveaways for the holiday.

Here is a look at some of the distributions being offered:

Miami-Dade

Simply Thankful Thanksgiving Food Distribution

The city of Miami and Simply Healthcare have teamed up to distribute Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr. Simply Healthcare advocate and former NBA star Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will be at the drive-through event. For more information call 305-416-1618.

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation will have a Thanksgiving kosher food distribution drive-through event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 25 in the parking lot of the Stanley C. Myers Building, 4200 Biscayne Blvd. The Federation is partnering with Jewish Community Services of South Florida, Farm Share, Repair the World and Miami-Dade County with funding from the Sol Taplin Charitable Foundation to make the drive possible. If you or someone you know is struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, the federation has a confidential helpline at 305-576-6550 for guidance.

VOUS Church

VOUS Church will be distributing meal kits to guests who attend its Thanksgiving Bash. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St. The event will include a climbing wall, games, prizes and inflatables. The meal kits will include rice, cornbread mix, mashed potatoes and gravy, and cake mix. All guests are required to wear a mask or a face shield. Attractions will be spaced so that guests may enjoy them at a comfortable distance.

Albert Wilson Foundation

The Albert Wilson Foundation, founded by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson, and Vitality Sports Management are hosting a Thanksgiving food drive on Sunday. The drive will be from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of County Line Chiropractic Centers, 21309 NW Second Ave. About 500 families will be given unprepared Thanksgiving meals, which will include stuffing mix, sweet potatoes and greens. The first 20 cars will also receive a Thanksgiving turkey.

Broward

City of Miramar

Miramar Vice Mayor Maxwell B. Chambers and Commissioner Yvette Colbourne will hold a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive-Thru giveaway for residents from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Pkwy. The event is for Miramar residents only, and you must pre-register. For more information, call Vice Mayor Chambers at 954-602-3154 or Commissioner Colbourne at 954-602-3143.

Festival Marketplace Turkey Giveaway

Festival Marketplace, 2900 West Sample Rd. in Pompano Beach, will have its Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The free turkeys will given out “while supplies last.” Masks are required to enter and social distancing rules will be followed. For more information, visit www.shopfestival.com or call 954-979-4555.

Grocery and Turkey Giveaway with Food Distribution

The Sanctuary Church Fort Lauderdale, 1400 N Federal Hwy., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The event is the result of a collaboration between community and faith leaders in Fort Lauderdale. Parking for the event may be limited. For more information call 954-564-7600.

