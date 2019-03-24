Organic and regular avocados recalled in six states after listeria found in facility

Henry Avocado announced a recall of California-grown whole avocados in six states after listeria was found in the company’s packing facility.
All shipments from the California packing facility, which Henry Avocado began using in January, are recalled. Avocados packed there went to Florida, California, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin and New Hampshire.
The recalled avocados are sold with yellow stickers that say “Bravacado” and “California” or, on the organic avocados, yellow and green stickers with “Organic” and “California.”
Avocados that the company imported from Mexico aren’t affected in this recall.
Listeria brings headaches, stomachaches, diarrhea and vomiting to 1,600 people each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and kills 260 people. Most of the latter are young children or elderly. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths from listeria.
In a rare move that signifies the urgency of the recall, the recall notice posted to the FDA site on Saturday night. Other examples of the rare, Saturday food recall posting by the FDA: last year’s massive shell egg recall in a salmonella outbreak and Pinnacle Foods recalling all Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast food products after listeria was found at a plant in 2017.
