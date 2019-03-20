What was found in this recalled baby cough syrup can cause infant vomiting or diarrhea

One lot of DG Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus, meant to clear mucus in infant coughing, got recalled after testing found some bottles had bacteria that can cause infant vomiting or diarrhea.
The bacteria are Bacillus cereus and Bacillus circulans. According to the FDA-posted recall notice written by Kingston Pharma, which makes the cough syrup for Dollar General, “One in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus cereus and two in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus circulans.”
So, all production on the cough syrup has been suspended and lot No. KL180157 with an expiration date of 11/20 has been recalled. Those with the bottles from the recalled lot can return them to Dollar General for a full refund.
As for what these bacteria can do, the recall notice says, “Most often, illnesses are mild and self-limiting, although more serious and even lethal cases have occurred. Individuals at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children, and others with weakened immune systems.”
Anyone with questions can call Kingston Pharma at 1-844-724-7347 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or email Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.
