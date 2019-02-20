Food & Drink

Here’s why Hialeah company Gilda recalled three lots of one of its desserts

By David J. Neal

February 20, 2019 07:45 PM

The label for Gilda’s Butter Pound Cake aka Panque. It’s missing an important ingredient, which caused Gilda to recall three lots of the dessert.
The label for Gilda’s Butter Pound Cake aka Panque. It’s missing an important ingredient, which caused Gilda to recall three lots of the dessert. FDA
The label for Gilda’s Butter Pound Cake aka Panque. It’s missing an important ingredient, which caused Gilda to recall three lots of the dessert. FDA

Hialeah-based bread product maker Gilda recalled three lots of its Butter Pound Cake aka Panque because the ingredient label doesn’t list milk.

That can be a problem because, as the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product...”

The lots recalled are Nos. 9005 with a best by date of March 5; 9012 with a best by date of March 12; 9018, with a best by date of March 19.

Consumers can return the pound cake to the store of purchase for full refund. Anyone with questions can call Gilda Industries at 1-800-325-9148 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Read Next

food-drink

The salsa seasoning mix has a food allergen. That information wasn’t disclosed.

Read Next

food-drink

Store brand and delivery service chicken salad products recalled after listeria found

Read Next

food-drink

Recall alert: This organic cereal sold at Publix has gluten. It doesn’t say that

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  