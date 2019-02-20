Here’s why Hialeah company Gilda recalled three lots of one of its desserts

Hialeah-based bread product maker Gilda recalled three lots of its Butter Pound Cake aka Panque because the ingredient label doesn’t list milk.
That can be a problem because, as the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product...”
The lots recalled are Nos. 9005 with a best by date of March 5; 9012 with a best by date of March 12; 9018, with a best by date of March 19.
Consumers can return the pound cake to the store of purchase for full refund. Anyone with questions can call Gilda Industries at 1-800-325-9148 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
