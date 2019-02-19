Whole Foods and delivery service chicken salad products recalled after listeria found

Chicken salad products sold at Whole Foods and by DeliverLean, a South Florida delivery service for healthy meals, were recalled Tuesday after listeria was found in the chicken salad Monday.
Hollywood-based Lean Culinary Services, DeliverLean’s parent company, pulled 223 pounds of chicken salad products produced on Feb. 12:
14.9-ounce plastic tubs of “classic chicken salad Made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” sold as Whole Foods house brand. The best by date was last Sunday.
8-pound plastic bags of “classic chicken salad Made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken,” for deli counter use. It had a sell by date of 2/19/19.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
7.8-ounce plastic tubs of “DeliverLean Classic Chicken Salad” with a use by date of last Sunday.
5.5-ounce plastic tubs of “DeliverLean Chicken Salad Bento Box” and a use by date of last Sunday.
People who still have these around should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Despite the picayune amount of chicken salad recalled, the USDA classifies this as a Class 1 recall, meaning, “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
Listeria causes listeriosis, which hits 1,600 people in the United States each year. Fever, headache, muscle stiffness and diarrhea are some of the symptoms. It hits senior citizens, preschool and under and pregnant women the hardest. In pregnant women, it can cause stillbirths and miscarriages.
Anyone with questions can call Lean Culinary’s Tammy Martinez at 312 805-2230.
Comments