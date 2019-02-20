Food & Drink

The salsa seasoning mix has a food allergen. That information wasn’t disclosed

By David J. Neal

February 20, 2019 09:15 AM

A packaging mistake caused Concord Foods to recall Concord Fresh Success Mild Salsa Seasoning Mix before someone with a milk allergy has a very bad day.

The mix has milk. The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says some of the mix went out in packaging that didn’t list milk as an ingredient. No problem for those without milk allergies. Serious problem, possibly very serious problem, for those with milk allergies.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the notice states.

The recalled mix, distributed nationwide to retail stores, has a best by date code of “071121” at the bottom of the right panel. Those who don’t wish to use the mix can return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Concord at 508-580-1700.

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

