Two flavors of a protein drink recalled after possibly dangerous ‘cross contamination’

Four lots of Evolve protein drink, sold in packs of four 11-ounce cartons, have been recalled nationwide after a supplier mistakenly created a dangerous food allergy situation.

That’s according to the FDA-posted recall notice, written by manufacturer CytoSport, which said, “a third-party supplier was found to have supplied ingredients cross-contaminated with soy protein.

“Consumers that have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of an allergic reaction if they continue to consume the products.”

Allergic reactions can run from mild to fatal.

This covers four packs of Evolve Double Chocolate with manufacturing dates of 12/31/2020 and 1/1/2021 and Vanilla Bean flavor made on 12/30/2020 or 1/25/2020.

Evolve vanilla bean protein shake.png
Evolve Vanilla Bean Protein Shakes FDA

If you don’t have a soy allergy, enjoy the protein shakes. But if you or someone you know has a soy allergy, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

For questions about this recall, call CytoSport at 888-298-6629, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

