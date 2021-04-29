Hand sanitizer sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls recalled for having ‘toxic’ methanol

Eight lots of hand sanitizers sold at certain Marshalls, TJ Maxx and Ulta Beauty stores were recalled after testing by manufacturer Scentsational Soaps & Candles found methanol, benzene and acetaldehyde.

Scentsational announced the recalls Thursday night.

Since last summer, the FDA has been referring to methanol, aka wood alcohol, as possibly “toxic” when rubbed into the skin, but admitted more damage has been done by ingestion.

As for benzene and acetaldehyde, the recall notice says, “There is a reasonable probability that benzene present at levels above the maximum daily exposure recommendations can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.

“Additionally, animal studies have shown that acetaldehyde can possibly cause cancer in humans.”

The brands recalled are Ulta Beauty, 3.4-ounce bottles; SS Black and White Collection and SS Photo Real Collection, each in 3.38-ounce, 100 mL bottles.

▪ Recalled from Ulta Beauty stores in California, Texas, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania: Ulta Beauty Fresh Lemon Scented hand sanitizer, lot Nos. 20357A, 20358B, 20363C.

▪ Recalled from TJ Maxx in North Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Massachusetts and Nevada: SS Black and White Collection Coconut Breeze, lot No. 20252; Eucalyptus & Mint, lot No. 20248; Lavender & Herbs, lot No. 20253; Lemon Zest, lot No. 20255; Tangerine & Guava, lot No. 20254; SS Photo Real, Coconut Breeze, lot No. 20252; Eucalyptus & Mint, lot No. 20248; Lavender & Herbs, lot No. 20252; Lemon Zest, lot No. 20255; and Tangerine & Guava, lot No. 20254.

▪ Recalled from Marshalls in Georgia, Virginia, Arizona and/or Massachusetts: SS Black and White Collection Coconut Breeze, lot No. 20252 (GA, AZ, MA); Eucalyptus & Mint, lot No. 20248 (AZ, MA, VA); Lavender & Herbs, lot No. 20253 (all four); Lemon Zest, lot No. 20255 (AZ, MA, VA); Tangerine & Guava, lot No. 20254 (AZ, GA, MA); SS Photo Real, Coconut Breeze, lot No. 20252 (AZ, GA, MA); Eucalyptus & Mint, lot No. 20248 (AZ, MA, VA); Lavender & Herbs, lot No. 20252 (all four); Lemon Zest, lot No. 20255 (all four); and Tangerine & Guava, lot No. 20254 (AZ, MA, VA).

Return the above hand sanitizers to the retailer for a full refund. If you have any questions, call Scentsational at 855-554-8050, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

SS Black and White Collection Eucalyptus & Mint hand sanitizer FDA

If this or any drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then do you call the manufacturer.