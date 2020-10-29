Miami Herald Logo
Almost 10,000 sippy cups sold in Florida and two other states have been recalled

There’s a limit on the lead allowed in products that involve food consumption. That’s why Cape Canaveral company Porter World Trade recalled 9,700 Ron Jon Surf Shop sippy cups Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The plastic characters on the recalled sippy cup contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and contain levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates.

“Lead and banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.”

Ron Jon store sippy cup.JPG
The recalled Ron Jon Surf Shop sippy cup U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

These sippy cups with a UPC No. 1082-0405 were sold from May 2014 through March in Ron Jon Surf Shops in Miami; Sunrise; Medley; Orlando; Tampa; Cocoa Beach; Panama City; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Ship Bottom, New Jersey; and the Stellarbay store at Tampa International Airport.

Ron Jon store sippy cup UPC.png
The UPC label on the recalled sippy cup U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Porter World Trade is offering refunds. Contact Porter via email at recall@porterworldtrade.com or phone at 800-282-2777, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern time.

