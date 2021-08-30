Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander bought a home in Florida. They have famous neighbors

FILE - This is a Feb. 14, 2016 file photo showing Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton posed during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game in Toronto. Upton has announced her engagement to baseball star Justin Verlander. The 23-year-old supermodel and actress took to the red carpet at Monday night’s, May 2, 2016 Met Gala in New York City to show off her ring. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT
FILE - This is a Feb. 14, 2016 file photo showing Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton posed during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game in Toronto. Upton has announced her engagement to baseball star Justin Verlander. The 23-year-old supermodel and actress took to the red carpet at Monday night’s, May 2, 2016 Met Gala in New York City to show off her ring. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT Mark Blinch AP

Welcome to the neighborhood. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander recently bought a home (sorry, mansion) in Jupiter, The Dirt first reported.

The “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” model and Houston Astros pitcher plunked down $6.55 million for 4,600-square-foot, four-bedroom waterfront beauty.

Read Next

Beside the glorious views, perks include a double-island kitchen, library meets office, putting green, dock and fancy pool with fiber-optic lighting.

Read Next
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The property was listed with Brad Ball and Shannon Ball of Frankel Ball Realty. The Miami Herald reached out for comment about the Caribbean inspired abode but did not immediately hear back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander)

The power couple, who have a 3 year old daughter, Genevieve, have been renting a home in Palm Beach Gardens. Verlander recenty posted an Instagram photo of him diving into a pool but where he isn’t clear.

kate house.JPG
The Verlanders’ new residence in Jupiter/Realtor.com

The Verlanders’ neighbors include quite a few Trumps.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Back in May, Eric and Lara Trump paid $3.2 million for a five-bedroom, seven-bath spread at his father former president Donald Trump’s Trump National Golf Club gated community.

living.JPG
The Verlanders’ new home in Jupiter/Realtor.com

Big brother Donald Jr. lives there too. The businessman paid $9.7 million for a six-bedroom home in Admiral’s Cove while his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle purchased a seven-bedroom house next door for $10 million.

Also nearby in that area of the 561 is golf star Greg Norman, who lived in a palatial spread called Tranquility in Jupiter for many years, but recently, um, downsized to a place in Palm Beach Gardens. His $12.2 spot is in the same upscale community where Tiger Woods’ ex Elin Nordegren lives.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service