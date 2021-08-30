Kate Upton and Justin Verlander bought a home in Florida. They have famous neighbors

FILE - This is a Feb. 14, 2016 file photo showing Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton posed during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game in Toronto. Upton has announced her engagement to baseball star Justin Verlander. The 23-year-old supermodel and actress took to the red carpet at Monday night’s, May 2, 2016 Met Gala in New York City to show off her ring. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT AP

Welcome to the neighborhood. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander recently bought a home (sorry, mansion) in Jupiter, The Dirt first reported.

The “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” model and Houston Astros pitcher plunked down $6.55 million for 4,600-square-foot, four-bedroom waterfront beauty.

Beside the glorious views, perks include a double-island kitchen, library meets office, putting green, dock and fancy pool with fiber-optic lighting.

The property was listed with Brad Ball and Shannon Ball of Frankel Ball Realty. The Miami Herald reached out for comment about the Caribbean inspired abode but did not immediately hear back.

The power couple, who have a 3 year old daughter, Genevieve, have been renting a home in Palm Beach Gardens. Verlander recenty posted an Instagram photo of him diving into a pool but where he isn’t clear.

The Verlanders’ new residence in Jupiter/Realtor.com

The Verlanders’ neighbors include quite a few Trumps.

Back in May, Eric and Lara Trump paid $3.2 million for a five-bedroom, seven-bath spread at his father former president Donald Trump’s Trump National Golf Club gated community.

Big brother Donald Jr. lives there too. The businessman paid $9.7 million for a six-bedroom home in Admiral’s Cove while his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle purchased a seven-bedroom house next door for $10 million.

Also nearby in that area of the 561 is golf star Greg Norman, who lived in a palatial spread called Tranquility in Jupiter for many years, but recently, um, downsized to a place in Palm Beach Gardens. His $12.2 spot is in the same upscale community where Tiger Woods’ ex Elin Nordegren lives.