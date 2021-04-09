Welcome to the club, Rocky: Sly Stallone is now a member of Mar-a-Lago, report says

Sylvester Stallone Photo by Richard Shotwell Invision

Welcome to the club.

Sylvester Stallone just reportedly became a member at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, according to Page Six.

Insiders tell the media outlet that the 74-year-old Hollywood icon was spotted at the Palm Beach property last month taking selfies with fans.

The “Rocky” star recently bought a house (sorry, mansion) nearby, so it would make sense that he wanted in. Stallone’s membership affords him an all-access pass to the myriad facilities.

According to the resort’s website, “membership includes the use of the formal and casual dining areas, the Trump Spa and Salon, the pool, the Beach Club, breathtaking guest rooms and exclusive suites, a state-of the-art-fitness center, award winning tennis courts, beautiful croquet lawns and an entertainment series which hosts internationally world-renowned talent.”

So how much does Stallone have to throw down to be a part of the action? For starters: $200,000, which is the initiation charge, then each year, an additional $15,000. The resort reportedly doubled its initiation fee in 2017 following the election of Trump as president, The New York Times reported. The cap is at 500 members.

Stallone and his family, which includes wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughers — as well as two sons from a previous marriage — moved to the Sunshine State in December, just before Christmas.

The “Rambo” muscleman snatched up a seven-bedroom lakefront manse, along with surrounding property in the Mañana Estates community. The gated property was built in 2014 and stands on 1½ acres and is about a 20 minute drive from Mar-a-Lago.

Stallone is no stranger to the area. The native New Yorker lived in Coconut Grove in a plush bayfront pad dubbed Casa Rocco in the 1990s.

He apparently loves the warm weather, outdoors and sunshine. In a recent video, a still insanely fit Stallone shows off what appears to be his new digs, imploring his legions of fans not to get lazy, and exercise even when you don’t want to hit the gym.

“Health is wealth,” he says.

The Miami Herald reached out to the club Friday morning to verify if Stallone was indeed a member of the club, but was told “no comment.”