Sly Stallone just got ‘vacation shamed’ after pic in front of private jet in Florida

We get it.

Despite the CDC practically begging everyone to stay home over the holidays, some people just can’t quit Florida.

Despite our recent cold snap, we can pretty much guarantee temperate weather this time of year.

And truth be told, we have a lot more things going on than in say, Los Angeles, where Gov. Gavin Newson imposed severe restrictions after a spike in COVID cases.

That said, we can see why celebrities flock here to vacation.

Like “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent who traveled with her fiance on what seems to be a babymoon.

On Monday, Emmett, 49, posted a picture of his fiancee on Instagram as the makeup guru, 30, posed on a dock, her bump on full display in a bikini.

“Beautiful,” wrote the Miami-born producer of his bride to be.

Pics of the couple emerged not only on social media but on the gossip sites that reported they were traveling with some famous folks.

And we’re not talking about Emmett’s two kids from his previous marriage.

As per another pic, the duo posed with Sylvester Stallone and his fam, including wife Jennifer Flavin and two daughters Sistine and Sophia, in front of a private jet.

The “Rocky” star 74, is reportedly buying a $35.4 million mansion in Palm Beach County, but the airport hangar’s location is unclear.

Comments were not turned off, so the critics’ floodgates opened:

“No masking?”

“Why do some people get shamed for vacationing and some don’t? I guess it depends on who you are.”

“Way to socially distance.”

In the COVID era, you can’t win, even if you’re Rocky.