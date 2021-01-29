People

Shaggy just plunked down $2.15 million for this Miami-area tropical oasis. Take a look

Shaggy
Shaggy Miami Herald file

Shaggy is officially a (South) Florida man.

The reggae artist born Orville Richard Burrell is moving on in to a sweet spread in Coral Gables, insiders tell the Miami Herald.

shaggy one.jpeg
Shaggy’s home in Cocoplum

The “It Wasn’t Me” singer will have plenty of room at the $2.15 million Miami home, which was listed by Hilda Jacobson and David Pulley of Douglas Elliman’s Sports & Entertainment Division.

Located in the exclusive, verdant enclave of Cocoplum, where Marc Anthony is selling his $27 million place, the 5,756-square- foot, five-bedroom home features an open air courtyard, vaulted ceilings, steam room, chef’s kitchen and a pool made for parties with a covered bar area and built-in barbecue.

shaggy pool two.jpeg
Shaggy’s home in Cocoplum

Back in 2000, the Jamaican-born two-time Grammy winner enjoyed great success with the hit “It Wasn’t Me,” off his multi-platinum studio album “Hot Shot.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaggy Aka Mr Boombastic O.D (@direalshaggy)

The 52-year-old married father of five is enjoying a bit of rebirth. During the Super Bowl in Tampa on Feb. 7, he’ll be featured in a Cheetos ad with Mila Kunis.

The ad will air in full on CBS during halftime, but Shag put a sneak peek on his Instagram. Fans will note Shaggy wears the same flashy purple jacket he wore in the video back in the day with rapper RikRok.

We can’t wait to be watching albeit from the couch this year.

