Moving already? Marc Anthony is selling his Cocoplum mansion for $27 million

Marc Anthony is selling his Cocoplum residence for $27 millon.

All you need to live in Marc Anthony’s luxurious Cocoplum home, which was once owned by a Bacardi family heir, is $27 million.

The singer put the 12-bedroom, 13-bathroom Cocoplum residence up for sale after buying it in 2018 for $19 million, then the highest price paid for a home in one of South Florida’s most luxurious neighborhoods. Among his neighbors are his ex, Jennifer Lopez, and her fiance, baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The house, designed by architect Rafael Portuondo, is inspired by residences of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, according to the listing agent.

Among the home’s attractions are two custom-made Italian kitchens and one outdoor kitchen, which they call the “summer kitchen.” It also has a commercial elevator and an independent house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The 1.3-acre lot includes a long swimming pool alongside a row of columns and a pergola, which recently made the news when Evelyn Lozada shared pictures on Instagram at Marc Anthony’s pool.

Internet snoops then speculated that Anthony was dating Lozada, known for her role on the reality show “Basketball Wives.” However, the singer denied through his representative that there was anything special brewing between them.

One of the selling points of the house is the 480 feet of land in front of a canal with access to the sea for boats. In addition, it is located on a corner lot that offers views from several sides.

Marc Anthony, 52, recently premiered a pop ballad version of his song “Un amor eterno,” included on his album “OPUS,” which won the Grammy for Best Tropical Album this year, an award he shared with Aymée Nuviola and her album “A Journey Through Cuban Music.”

For now, the singer shares the house with a new roommate, a pet pig named Filomena. Hopefully the name is a tribute to the character of Filomena Marturano, who played Sophia Loren in “Marriage Italian Style.”

