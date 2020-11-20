Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

Moving already? Marc Anthony is selling his Cocoplum mansion for $27 million

Marc Anthony is selling his Cocoplum residence for $27 millon.
Marc Anthony is selling his Cocoplum residence for $27 millon. Zoltan Prepszent DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

All you need to live in Marc Anthony’s luxurious Cocoplum home, which was once owned by a Bacardi family heir, is $27 million.

The singer put the 12-bedroom, 13-bathroom Cocoplum residence up for sale after buying it in 2018 for $19 million, then the highest price paid for a home in one of South Florida’s most luxurious neighborhoods. Among his neighbors are his ex, Jennifer Lopez, and her fiance, baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The house, designed by architect Rafael Portuondo, is inspired by residences of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, according to the listing agent.

Among the home’s attractions are two custom-made Italian kitchens and one outdoor kitchen, which they call the “summer kitchen.” It also has a commercial elevator and an independent house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The 1.3-acre lot includes a long swimming pool alongside a row of columns and a pergola, which recently made the news when Evelyn Lozada shared pictures on Instagram at Marc Anthony’s pool.

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Internet snoops then speculated that Anthony was dating Lozada, known for her role on the reality show “Basketball Wives.” However, the singer denied through his representative that there was anything special brewing between them.

One of the selling points of the house is the 480 feet of land in front of a canal with access to the sea for boats. In addition, it is located on a corner lot that offers views from several sides.

Marc Anthony, 52, recently premiered a pop ballad version of his song “Un amor eterno,” included on his album “OPUS,” which won the Grammy for Best Tropical Album this year, an award he shared with Aymée Nuviola and her album “A Journey Through Cuban Music.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony)

For now, the singer shares the house with a new roommate, a pet pig named Filomena. Hopefully the name is a tribute to the character of Filomena Marturano, who played Sophia Loren in “Marriage Italian Style.”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Sarah Moreno
Sarah Moreno
Sarah Moreno cubre temas de negocios, entretenimiento y tendencias en el sur de la Florida. Se graduó de la Universidad de La Habana y de Florida International University.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

People

Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94

November 20, 2020 1:52 PM

People

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

November 20, 2020 1:13 PM

People

‘Coming 2 America’ to launch on Amazon Prime in March

November 20, 2020 10:37 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service