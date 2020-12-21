Ariana Grande just got engaged and her mom in Boca approves. Now about that ring ...

Ariana Grande Invision/AP

She did it again. Ariana Grande is engaged.

Wait, you say you didn’t even know she was dating anyone since her cringy split from Pete Davidson?

The lives of the rich and famous move quickly, even in 2020, so try to keep up.

Grande posted on Instagram on Sunday that the lucky guy is real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she has been dating since pre-pandemic days (first PDA captured on video was in February).

In her sweet post, the pop star showed off her newly minted fiancé in a series of snaps, with the caption, “Forever ‘n then some,” as well as a closeup of the ring.

About the ring: It’s doesn’t look like your typical, romantic rock from say, Zales. The sparkler is a pearl next to a large diamond set on a thin gold band, almost like a wedding band.

Fans are speculating that the pearl comes from her late grandfather’s tie pin that the 27-year-old Boca Raton native tweeted about in 2014. Grande said at the time her nonna (grandma) had made a ring out of the accessory after his death, so is this it? So many questions.

The good news: Mom is thrilled. Joan Grande took to Twitter after the proposal, saying she was so “excited” to welcome the young man into their fold.

“Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

Though Gomez, 25, is not in showbiz, the Los Angeles native did appear with his lady love dancing in the music video with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U.”

Grande was previously engaged to “SNL” star Pete Davidson shortly after they began dating in May 2018 before calling it off four months later.

We must say her latest engagement news is good timing: On Monday, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes documentary on Grande’s “Sweetener” world tour, called “excuse me, i love you.”

Yes, the flick’s title is all lower case letters. Like we said, try to keep up.

Grande was born and raised in Boca Raton, but calls Los Angeles home. Mom Joan is currently trying to sell the family home, which is currently on the market for $1.8 million. Nonna, Marjorie Grande, still lives still in South Florida. We hope that she demands the wedding be close to her.