‘I feel everything very intensely’: Why Ariana Grande keeps crying at her concerts.

Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ariana Grande seems to be having a tough time lately. A really tough time.

But can you blame her?

For someone just 26 years old, the Boca Raton native has dealt with a lot of trauma.

In May 2017, her concert in Manchester, England, was the scene of a horrific bombing, in which tk people died.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A little over a year later, in June 2018, came a quickie love affair and subsequent engagement to “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

Months later, in September, the music star’s ex boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in his L.A. area home.

The rapper’s death (and her grief over it) seemed to ring the death knell for her relationship with Davidson. But she has no regrets, as the comic was just what she needed at the time, Grande told August’s issue of Vogue.

“It was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” admitted Grande to the style bible. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

ariana grande needs to cancel her tour. her mental health is too important and seeing her crying at EVERY show hurts me a lot. she needs to rest and positive vibes only. i love her — lucrezia (@whyslive) July 7, 2019

She also said she numbed her pain with alcohol for a long time after the two highly unfathomably stressful events.

“If I’m completely honest, I don’t remember those months of my life because I was (a) so drunk and (b) so sad.”

Still, it seems Grande hasn’t totally moved on or processed everything that has happened. She often gets emotional on stage, even stopping songs midway to collect herself while out on her Sweetener tour.

During a Pittsburgh concert in June, Miller’s hometown, she broke down on stage during, ironically, the song “Raindrops (An Angel Cried).”

And most recently, on Saturday night, in St. Louis, the “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer teared up again during her performance of “REM.”

After clips of newest mini meltdown began to circulate, social media users expressed concern about her state of mental health, and some even called for her to stop the tour.





“Ariana Grande needs to cancel her tour. Her mental health is too important and seeing her crying at EVERY show hurts me a lot. She needs to rest and positive vibes only,” Tweeted one fan.

“I am really worried for her. She needs to rest a bit ! She is working really hard for us but sanity and health comes first of all,” wrote another.





omg i luv her sm i rlly hope she takes this off the setlist if she needs to pic.twitter.com/s5501Aavwd — blake | alicia stan | saw ffh ️‍ (@thnkusabrina) July 7, 2019

Grande took to Instagram shortly after to try to reassure her followers and thank them for their support.

“No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started,” read the post. “I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot ... so sometimes i cry a lot!”

She also said she wants to help others who may be dealing with stuff, by sharing her deepest thoughts.





“I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time... but I want you to know, you aren’t alone and I think you’re doing great. Love you.”

The tour continues.

The pop star will bring it back home to Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, when she will hopefully chill out and eats lots of turkey while at mom’s in Boca.

Elsewhere in Florida, Grande will also make up two dates for shows she was forced to postpone in May after suffering an allergic reaction to tomatoes. Grande will play Amalie Arena in Tampa Nov. 24 and the following night, Amway Center in Orlando.





Sweetener tickets at Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.