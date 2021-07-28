‘I love the love’: Kodak Black gives shout-out to dancing grandma at Rolling Loud

Kodak Black AP file photo

While most of the crowd at last weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival consisted of millennials and Gen Zers — one attendee stood out.

A TikTok user shared video of an enthusiastic dancer in a T-shirt, jeans and sensible sandals grooving at Kodak Black’s performance on Saturday.

“I can’t even roll in peace... everybody notice me,” she sings along while dancing to the rapper’s “Roll in Peace.”

The entertaining clip has already racked up more than 12 million views, thanks to being shared by hip-hop website World Star, and then by Kodak himself.

“I love the love,” wrote the Broward County rapper in his caption.

So who was that fierce dancing machine that “passed the vibe check”? She would be 60-year-old Eileen Drucker, a grandmother from Maryland, and a huge fan of Kodak. She told Newsweek the concert experience was “amazing,” but she couldn’t believe all the hoopla.

“My daughter sent a text on Sunday night that I was on World Star,” Drucker told the media outlet. “I didn’t really understand what that meant.”

Drucker noted she has seen Kodak a few times before and even was at Rolling Loud in 2019, when he was infamously arrested right before his set.

Commenters couldn’t get enough:

“Legend.”

“That’s me in 2060.”

“Bout time you noticed her.”

“Music brings everyone together.”

Miami Herald reporter Asta Hemenway contributed to this report.