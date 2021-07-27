‘How did you pull this off?’ Miami power couple gets engaged on the big screen at Rolling Loud

YesJulz and Duke Riley

The Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was a chaotic, madcap, loud affair, but it also featured a dash of romance.

Two local VIPs on the scene ended up engaged.

On Sunday, the final day of the music fest, local influencer and juice entrepreneur Julieanna Goddard, also known as YesJulz, was proposed to on the big screen. Her beau, Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley, handled all the sweet details.

Nearing the end of the DaBaby’s concert, a cozy picture of Goddard and Riley popped up on the main stage with the caption, “I Love You” and then, “Julz, will you marry me?”

Duke proceeded to get down on one knee and present his lady love with a ginormous pear-shaped diamond ring.

The bride to be seemed stunned, and completely surprised. That’s because she was.

The YesJuice owner posted the top moments of the proposal on her Stories, telling her followers that it took the LSU alum only two hours of planning to get the whole thing together. She said he had been planning a more “intimate” engagement with just family and friends earlier that day but she got hired to host the livestream for the event at the last minute.

“This is insane. How did you pull this off? You were already the GOAT,” wrote Goddard. “But this is a day I will never forget.”