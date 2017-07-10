Venus Williams, 37, became the oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 23 years when she beat 19-year-old Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 on Monday.
Tennis

Venus Williams becomes oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 23 years

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

July 10, 2017 11:20 AM

Venus Williams, who turned 37 last month, needed just over an hour to get past 19-year-old Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 at Wimbledon on Monday. With the victory, Williams becomes the oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

Konjuh was not even born when Williams made her Grand Slam debut at the 1997 French Open, and she was two years old when Williams won the first of her five Wimbledon titles. Williams dominated Monday’s match from start to finish, converting 86 percent of her first serves. She is aiming to win her first title at the All England Club since 2008.

Williams plays surprise French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the semifinals.

Ostapenko advanced to her first Wimbledon quarterfinal after converting her eighth match point to beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

With pregnant younger sister Serena skipping Wimbledon, Venus has been in the headlines on and off the court.

She entered the tournament under a cloud of controversy after the death of Jerome Barson, a 78-year-old man who was involved in a Palm Beach car crash with Williams last month.

Barson’s family is suing Williams, although police last week announced they had found Williams lawfully entered the intersection where the accident occurred.

Williams has remained focused on the Wimbledon courts, but the accident clearly is on her mind. She left a press conference in tears last week after being asked a question about the accident, before composing herself and returning to finish the interview.

In other matches Monday:

Svetlana Kuznetsova, 32, reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal in 10 years with a 6-2, 6-4 win over ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska. Kuznetsova has won the U.S. Open and French Open, but has never made a Wimbledon semifinal.

Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over Croatian qualifier Petra Martic. Rybarikova lost in the first round at Wimbledon every year from 2008 to 2014.

On the men’s side, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray were among the players scheduled to play Monday.

Stats