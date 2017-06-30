In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships. Venus Williams was found at fault in a crash on June 9 that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.
In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships. Venus Williams was found at fault in a crash on June 9 that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man. Kin Cheung AP
In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships. Venus Williams was found at fault in a crash on June 9 that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man. Kin Cheung AP

Tennis

June 30, 2017 4:25 PM

Venus Williams being sued for wrongful death

By Ethan Bauer

ebauer@miamiherald.com

Tennis icon Venus Williams is being sued by the family of a man killed in car crash for which she was found at fault.

The man, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, died two weeks after the June 9 accident. His wife Linda Barson, who was driving the car when it collided with Williams’ Toyota Sequoia, along with the couple’s daughter, Audrey Gassner-Dunayer, are suing Williams for wrongful death.

A complaint filed by the family in Palm Beach County court and dated June 29, 2017, is asking for “all damages allowed under the Florida Wrongful Death Act” as well as the lost earnings of Jerome Barson from the time his was injured until he died and the loss of his future earnings.

Williams was ruled at fault for violating the right of way of the Barsons’ sedan, which collided with her SUV.

The collision occurred in Palm Beach Gardens at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ballenisles Drive. According to the complaint, Jerome Barson sustained internal bleeding, organ damage and a fractured spine, among other injuries, from the impact.

Linda Barson sustained a broken right arm and wrist, among other injuries, according to the complaint. The complaint also notes that she turned 68 on June 22, the day of her husband’s death.

Williams is seeded 10th at Wimbledon, which begins Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taylor Townsend gets big win

Taylor Townsend gets big win 1:26

Taylor Townsend gets big win
Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova talks about identical twin 1:38

Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova talks about identical twin
Roger Federer talks about his return, playing in Miami Open 1:13

Roger Federer talks about his return, playing in Miami Open

View More Video

Stats

Sports Videos