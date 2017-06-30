Venus Williams being sued for wrongful death

Tennis icon Venus Williams is being sued by the family of a man killed in car crash for which she was found at fault.
The man, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, died two weeks after the June 9 accident. His wife Linda Barson, who was driving the car when it collided with Williams’ Toyota Sequoia, along with the couple’s daughter, Audrey Gassner-Dunayer, are suing Williams for wrongful death.
A complaint filed by the family in Palm Beach County court and dated June 29, 2017, is asking for “all damages allowed under the Florida Wrongful Death Act” as well as the lost earnings of Jerome Barson from the time his was injured until he died and the loss of his future earnings.
Williams was ruled at fault for violating the right of way of the Barsons’ sedan, which collided with her SUV.
The collision occurred in Palm Beach Gardens at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ballenisles Drive. According to the complaint, Jerome Barson sustained internal bleeding, organ damage and a fractured spine, among other injuries, from the impact.
Linda Barson sustained a broken right arm and wrist, among other injuries, according to the complaint. The complaint also notes that she turned 68 on June 22, the day of her husband’s death.
Williams is seeded 10th at Wimbledon, which begins Monday.
