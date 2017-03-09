Dolphins summon former Eagles starting safety to team headquarters

The Dolphins, looking for a replacement for soon-to-be-released safety Isa Abdul Quddus, are bringing a former Philadelphia Eagles standout to team headquarters on Friday.
Nate Allen, who started 69 games for the Eagles over the first five years of his career, plans to visit with Dolphins officials on Friday, according to a league source.
Allen, 29, played the last two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.
Drafted 37th overall out of South Florida in 2010, Allen had 10 interceptions in five years as an Eagles starter.
He parlayed his very good 2014 season (which included four interceptions and three fumble recoveries) into a four-year, $23 million contract with the Oakland Raiders during the 2015 offseason.
But Allen torn his right MCL early in the 2015 season and was limited to five games and three starts the season. The Raiders released him last February to clear cap space but resigned him a few days later.
Last season, he appeared in 14 games, including four starts filling in for Karl Joseph, and had 24 tackles and two interceptions. (In the above photo, he’s going in for a tackle on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)
He earned high marks for his professionalism and special teams work.
Allen, 6-0, grew up in Fort Myers and attended Cape Coral High.
