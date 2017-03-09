Dolphins to release Abdul-Quddus, seek safety help

As the Dolphins extended their relationship with one starting safety on Thursday, they decided to part ways with another.
As we first reported on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the Dolphins plan to release safety Isa Abdul-Quddus after he failed his physical, according to a source.
The Dolphins did not believe Abdul-Quddus would be able to play next season because of a neck/shoulder injury sustained in Game 15 against Buffalo. The belief is that his career is in jeopardy, though Abdul Quddus’ representation has declined to comment on the issue.
The Dolphins intend to find a new starter to pair with Reshad Jones, who signed a five-year, $60 million extension on Thursday.
Though there are 20 or so veteran safeties still available, several starters committed elsewhere on Thursday.
Duron Harmon, whose representation had spoken with the Dolphins, decided to re-sign with the Patriots. Jonathan Cyprien, an FIU alum, agreed to terms with Tennessee, Tony Jefferson joined Baltimore, Chris Conte re-signed with Tampa Bay and Quintin Demps signed with Chicago.
The Dolphins expressed initial interest in Dallas free agent J.J. Wilcox in the past week, but he plans to visit Tampa Bay and Seattle.
So who’s left? Tampa’s Bradley McDougald, Washington’s Donte Whitner and Jairus Byrd (expected to be released by New Orleans on Friday) are two proven starters who remain or will be available.
Other free agent safeties include Dashon Goldson, Kendrick Lewis and James Ihedigbo and Robert Blanton (Miami hadn’t reached out on any of those three as of Thursday), Michael Griffin, Rafael Bush, Matt Elam, Mike Adams (proven starter but 35), Nate Allen, Damion Stafford, Rashad Johnson and Duke Ihenacho.
UPDATE: I’ve learned that the Dolphins are bringing in the aforementioned Nate Allen for a visit on Friday. Here are details on that.
The Dolphins also are looking for a fourth cornerback and Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster told Denver7 on Thursday that the Dolphins, Eagles and Rams have expressed interest in him and the Broncos haven’t yet made an offer to re-sign him.
Webster has made only two starts in four years in Denver but has been an ace special teams player. He was born in Opalocka and attended Monsignor Pace High.
