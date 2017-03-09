Dolphins bringing in veteran guard Larsen

Veteran guard Ted Larsen plans to visit Dolphins headquarters beginning Friday and there’s a good chance he will sign with Miami, a league source said Thursday.
The Dolphins are searching for two starting guards, and Larsen presumably would be positioned to be one of them.
Larsen, 29, has made 65 starts over seven seasons, including eight with the Bears last season. He spent his first four seasons with Tampa Bay, then spent two with Arizona before spending last season with Chicago.
Larsen, 6-2 and 325 pounds, also can play center, meaning Larsen would have the ability to shift to that position if Mike Pouncey has more injury issues.
Pro Football Focus rated him 44th of 71 qualifying guards last season.
Larsen, who was born in Miami, was the Patriots’ sixth round pick out of North Carolina State in 2010. But New England cut him before that 2010 season and he joined Tampa Bay.
According to his Wikipidia page, Larsen, on April 27, 2011, “rescued three young kayakers off Honeymoon Island. Larsen was with his girlfriend on his 24-foot boat; fishing in the choppy gulf waters right off the island. It was around 3pm when he heard the Coast Guard signal that the three kayakers were in need of some help. Upon hearing this, he realized he was close to the area and plucked the two kayaks and three kayakers onto his boat and took them to shore. The young men did not know who had saved them but were grateful.”
Larsen said later: "It was good to help them. It just felt it was a good thing to do."
The Dolphins have not ruled out bringing back Jermon Bushrod, as a backup plan.
They continue to explore adding another veteran guard. Second-year player Anthony Steen also can play guard and center.
The Dolphins are releasing a starting safety and a veteran cornerback said Miami is showing interest in him. Please click here for that.
