Dolphins winning with patchwork linebacker group that will be addressed this offseason

5:35 Crash leaves bus on edge of drop off in Cuba Pause

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:11 American Airlines flight lands in Cienfuegos, Cuba

1:31 JetBlue's historic flight to Cuba

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

2:39 A look back at Adam Gase's first season as Dolphins head coach

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader