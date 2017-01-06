Bosh mulling future; UM finalist for elite player

A few Heat and UM notes on a Friday:
An NBA person in touch with Chris Bosh said he has given no indication he plans an NBA comeback this season.
But whether he even tries next season is now in question.
Bosh, speaking at a CES gadget show in Las Vegas, did not address his health but said he’s still figuring out what he wants to do next.
“I'm still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I'm kind of getting the taste of retirement now," Bosh said, via the Associated Press. "Just trying to navigate those waters because it gets a little complicated sometimes. ... Hoping one day that the stars align and I figure some things out and things kind of just go my way and I'll be able to do what I want to do. I don't know what that is yet."
Bosh hasn’t played since last February because of another episode of blood clots. The Heat has said it is no longer working toward a Bosh return to the court. Miami can apply to remove his salary from its cap after Feb. 8.
• With other teams now able to sign players to 10-day contracts (an opportunity that opened Thursday), the Heat’s at risk of losing D-League point guard Briante Weber, who’s averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 assists and 2.9 steals, but shooting 40.5 percent overall and 23.5 percent on 3s – 12 for 51. He’s averaging 3.1 turnovers per game.
• With David Njoku leaving, tight end has become a big UM concern. Freshman Michael Irvin and Jovani Haskins were suspended for the bowl game and Mark Richt said Thursday: “There's a lot of growing up to do at that position besides Chris Herndon. Chris,… we can trust. We don't have to use a lot of two tight end sets like we did with David and Chris.”
UM has an oral commitment from three-star Texas based Brian Polendey. He’s due to arrive on campus next week.
• UM is a finalist, with Alabama and LSU, for four-star Louisiana-based receiver DeVonta Smith. And Miami will get last crack at him.
Smith told Rivals that he will visit LSU on Jan. 13, Alabama on Jan. 20 and UM on Jan. 27.
“They’re showing me they can pass the ball this season and they aren’t afraid to put freshmen on the field,” he said. “I think about early playing time, but anywhere I go it’s up to me if I’m gonna play or not.”
Rivals rates Smith the No. 8 receiver in this 2017 class and the 48th best player overall.
UM has only receiver committed (Evidence Njoku) and wants to add one or two more.
Comments