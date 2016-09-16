Is Dolphins’ Gase smart to go for it on 4th and short? Here’s what recent history says

0:36 South Dade principal Javier Perez resilient after accident Pause

1:54 Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins

0:55 Thomas Armour Youth Ballet raising funds for new ‘Nutcracker’ sets

2:17 Connor Brickey hopes Florida Panthers rookie camp kickstarts his run to a place on the roster

2:31 Parents of Jada Page make plea for help with investigation

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:36 Off-duty police dog treated to Starbucks

3:03 'Trike' pilot bases his quest on air pioneer's 1911 coast-to-coast flight

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind

5:32 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 7-5 win against the Braves