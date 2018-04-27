NFL draft Day Two live blog: Who are Dolphins targeting in round 2?

Day Two of the NFL draft is here. And because you are a machine that needs information fuel today we blog live all day long and into the evening.
We begin with the Dolphins options today.
Round Two and Three for the Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins are scheduled for two selections. with their second round pick being the 10th pick of the second-round (42nd overall) and their third-round selection being the ninth pick of that round (73rd overall).
So who is in the crosshair?
Look, the Dolphins must fill two areas of significant need in this draft -- tight end and strong side linebacker.
Tight end seems to be the priority because the Dolphins think there is value at linebacker late in the second round and even in the third and fourth round. The top tight ends, meanwhile, should be gone by the end of the second round because this is not a great year for tight ends.
So let's consider tight ends first:
The focus is on Dallas Goedert (GOD-ert) of South Dakota State. He is 6-5 and 256 pounds, which is prototypical tight end size. He is mostly a pass-catcher. He lit up the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 92 catches for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016 and came back last season with a 72-catch year in which he gained 1,111 yards and scored seven TDs.
By the way, check out the gaudy yards per catch numbers from last year -- 15.4 yards per catch.
The Dolphins picked safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round because he is a Swiss Army knife, meaning he's versatile. Well, Goedert is versatile. He played in line. He played outside. He played in bunch sets. The Jackrabbits (hey, I don't make up these nicknames) moved him around to give him a better chance to uncover.
A negative on Goedert: His blocking. Of course.
I'm told not only is he inconsistent but he didn't always seem "eager" to stick his facemask in a linebacker's chest on run plays. So there's that. That can be addressed by a tight end coach who lights a fire under him. Of course, that was kind of the concern about former Miami draft pick Michael Egnew coming out of Missouri and it never got resolved.
The tight end position is obviously a thing and so you must include Penn State's Mike Gesicki in the conversation in the second round for Miami. The Dolphins like him a lot as well, but not as much as Goedert, I'm hearing.
Gesicki is a bit more of a project which is tough because the Dolphins need a starter, like, now. He is not a good blocker. He's a pass-catcher. The lack of blocking is obviously something the Dolphins have decide about -- is it a technique issue, physical ability issue, desire issue.
Gesicki can run. He ran 4.52 in the 40. And he can dunk. Tight ends who can dunk always get a check mark from fake GM Mando. The guy is just a very good athlete but he is not necessarily built like a very good NFL tight end. He's kind of lanky.
Other second-round options?
Cornerback Josh Jackson of Iowa. Auburn OG Braden Smith. OG Will Hernandez of Texas El-Paso. Center James Daniels of Iowa.
Jackson is someone to watch here, particularly if Goedert is gone. He's 6-foot and and a playmaker. He's not fast, and he has only one year of production which are red flags.
But the kid led the nation with eight interceptions last season and returned two for touchdowns. The Dolphins are trying to add turnovers to their defense.
You see all the Olinemen in the list of possibilities above? Yeah, well, the Dolphins seem to have a grasp on the starting offensive line for 2018. But the future is coming. Offensive line remains a thing.
Round Three: Linebacker time. Or at least that's the direction this draft is pointing because there are simply more linebacker options in the later rounds but not as many potential starting tight ends.
The name to monitor in the third round is BYU linebacker Fred Warner.
He's 6-3 and 236 pounds and ran a 4.64 in the 40. He led the Cougars in tackles (87) and tackles for loss (9) and also had one interception with five passes defensed.
So why him?
Need, obviously. But his coverage ability is huge.
Look, Dolphins fans (and coaches) grew weary last season of seeing Miami linebackers struggle in coverage. Lawrence Timmons was awful because, well, I don't know why. And Kiko Alonso struggled, although the team "says" it was because he was trying to cover up for the mistakes made by Timmons.
The team needs a smart, fluid, pass defending strong side backer to shore up the pass defense. Is Warner a downhill linebacker that will remind of Jack Lambert? Of course not. But that's not what a team that plays off linebackers typically needs.
It needs guys who rally to the football and can cover. He can do both.
Other third round possibilties: Georgia RB Nick Chubb, Michigan DT Maurice Hurst, Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews, Indiana TE Ian Thomas.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, in the draft room, will no doubt be pushing for Hurst.
NEXT UP: What about QB? Refresh often as I'm working all day.
Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
Comments