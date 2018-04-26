'Swiss Army knife' Fitzpatrick is multiple. And is chasing multiple rings

Minkah Fitzpatrick, wearing a white suit that would make him comfortable on South Beach, sat down in front of a microphone and three brilliant championship rings won at Alabama were impossible to miss on his hands. He wore one ring on his left ring finger, another on his left index finger, and another on his right index finger.

And he wants more.

"I'm trying to fill the rest of those fingers up," Fitzpatrick said flashing a big smile.

Yeah, well, bring it young man. Fill those fingers with Dolphins title rings because there's been something of a drought in South Florida winning championship jewelry lately. And one reason for that is the Dolphins defense has failed doing the things you, Mr. Fitzpatrick, are supposed to be expert doing.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"I'm an athlete so you can put me in a couple of different spots and I can adjust with my techniques," Fitzpatrick said. "After that, my football IQ ... allowed me to move around and be a chess piece as you would say or a Swiss Army knife, as you would say."

SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with the draft's 11th pick, adding a dynamic defensive back who can play all five positions. Charles Trainor Jr

This move is respected around the NFL. I got a text from three — not one, but three — NFL personnel men after Miami's pick. And all of them thought the Dolphins got a good player. All of them were impressed by Fitzpatrick's "versatility and ability to be multiple."

And therein lies the a major point of this pick: For this to be a hit then we need to be finished hearing about guys like Julian Edelman lighting up the Miami Dolphins defense.

If this move is a home run, you may even see the Dolphins not entirely freaked out in the future about how to handle otherwise impossible match ups against tight ends such as Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.





All of this is riding on this Dolphins selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick. If the Alabama safety is going to be worth the investment the team made on him Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft, then we need to see most of what you just read be true because these are all reasons for this pick.

The Dolphins drafted this "Swiss Army knife" to close a huge hole in the defense we've seen for years. That hole was obvious when, for example, Oakland tight end Jared Cook lit up the Miami defense for eight catches and 126 yards last year. That's not supposed to be happening any more.

Why?

"He's going to be a safety," Grier said. "His skill set and the things he does ... He's like a Swiss Army knife. He does a lot of things really good. He gives your defense a chance to be flexible and do a lot of different."

Grier saw Fitzpatrick cover receivers in the slot at Alabama. He believes Fitzpatrick can cover tight ends because, "personally me, I think it's easier to cover a tight end than it is receivers. There are very few tight end tight ends that give you a tougher match up — obviously Gronkowski and Kelce.

"But [Fitzpatrick] is a 6-foot, 205-pound guy that runs 4.45, can run and cover and he's been a good cover guy. It's a unique skill set at that position and his history of producing turnovers is very good."

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about their selection of Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with the draft's 11th pick, adding a dynamic defensive back who can play all five positions. Video by Charles Trainor Jr/Miami Herald Staff Charles Trainor Jr.

About that: Fitzpatrick had nine interceptions the past three seasons. He had six in 2016 alone. Last year the Dolphins safety combo of Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald combined for three interceptions and eight passes defensed.

That tells you something was amiss and that either Jones or McDonald are playing out of position.

And it's not Reshad Jones who remains an excellent player and playmaker.

Last year the Dolphins signed McDonald and then curiously gave him an extension before he'd played a regular season down because they figured McDonald and Jones would be a good duo. They were not.

So although everyone is going to compete, the more likely due in 2018 would be Jones and Fitzpatrick on early downs with the rookie at free safety.

SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram reporter Lena Blietz talks to potential first-round picks on the red carpet at the 2018 NFL Draft. Lena Blietz

And, of course, If this is move is going to be a success we better not be back next year or for a couple of years trying to find another safety that can cover.

Listening to Fitzpatrick talk, he doesn't seem worried this is going to be a problem.

"My dream wasn't to just make it to the NFL," he said, "it was to be great in the NFL."