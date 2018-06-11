Sports on TV: Tuesday, June 12, 2018

BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: Giants @ Marlins
7:10 p.m.
FSFL
MLB: Blue Jays @ Rays
7:10 p.m.
SUN
MLB: Mets @ Braves
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
BOWLING
TIME
TV
PBA: Semifinals
8 p.m.
CBSSN
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Friendly: Poland-Lithuania
11:50 a.m.
BEIN
Friendly: U.S. women-China
7 p.m.
ESPN2
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP: Stuttgart early round
5 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Libema Open (T)
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch
early rounds (T)
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
BASEBALL
MLB: Nationals @ Yankees, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640
MLB: Giants @ Marlins, 7:10 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710
