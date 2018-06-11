Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Tuesday, June 12, 2018

June 11, 2018 11:00 PM

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: Giants @ Marlins

7:10 p.m.

FSFL

MLB: Blue Jays @ Rays

7:10 p.m.

SUN

MLB: Mets @ Braves

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

BOWLING

TIME

TV

PBA: Semifinals

8 p.m.

CBSSN

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Friendly: Poland-Lithuania

11:50 a.m.

BEIN

Friendly: U.S. women-China

7 p.m.

ESPN2

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP: Stuttgart early round

5 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Libema Open (T)

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch

early rounds (T)

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

On the radio

BASEBALL

MLB: Nationals @ Yankees, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Giants @ Marlins, 7:10 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

