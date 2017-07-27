First death of lobster miniseason: 79-year-old snorkeler towed behind boat

The first South Florida death related to lobster miniseason involved a 79-year-old man who was being towed behind a boat.
The man, William Biddle of Temple Terrace, Florida, was snorkeling Wednesday at Bahia Honda State Park in search of lobster when he had “difficulty in the water and did not survive,’’ said Carol Lyn Parrish, public information coordinator for the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission’s South Region.
Parrish said Biddle was transported to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon, where he was pronounced dead.
It was the lone death reported in South Florida as of Thursday afternoon, Parrish said. The two-day lobster miniseason ends at midnight Thursday.
Last year, a 60-year-man from Little Torch Key died while diving for lobster on the Gulf side of Cudjoe Key.
Parrish said being pulled behind a boat, as Biddle was, “is a common thing folks can do in lobster season.’’
“We don’t know the cause of death,’’ she said. “We’ll have to wait for the medical examiner’s office to confirm all of that. The other subjects on the vessel tried to give him some assistance and they were unable to revive him.
“In this instance he was tethered by a rope behind the boat and they were operating at a very minimal speed, which will all be determined in the boating accident investigation.”
Also on Wednesday, a 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in the afternoon after one of her fingers was severed while climbing off a boat.
Parrish said statistics for arrests and deaths likely wouldn’t be available until Monday.
“We’ve made some arrests here in the Keys,” Parrish said, “but for the most part people are following the rules. This season comes around every year, and it’s popular. Lots of folks know what they need to have and they’re just trying to recreate and we’re out here encouraging and supporting that. We just want them to be safe.”
The Keynoter reported that the first arrest of the miniseason in the Florida Keys occurred around 2:30 a.m. when Nicolas Moreira, 78, of Marathon, was charged with possession of one undersized lobster and of “over-the-limit” lobsters, with 33.
Moreira reportedly was witnessed by law enforcement deputies making several trips to the shore with lobsters. He was taken to jail.
On Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Fish and Wildlife officers and U.S. Coast Guard found a diver who had been reported missing but was safe offshore at Bahia Honda. The diver’s name was not available.
