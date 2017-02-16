How to keep afloat at the Miami boat show

Worried about drowning in Presidents’ Day weekend crowds and traffic? Think you’ll need a life preserver to navigate the logistics of the Miami International Boat Show?
We have some information for you:
The basics
Times and dates: The event runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The website provides a complete guide at www.miamiboatshow.com
Location: Marine Stadium Park and Basin on Virginia Key, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway.
What you’ll see
More than 1,300 boats plus marine accessories and nautical apparel will be displayed under 600,000 square feet of white canvas tents on land and a grid of floating docks and exhibit stages with 550 slips in the basin. Boating workshops and paddle sport demos take place daily. One- and three-hour boating skills classes cost from $25 to $125.
What you can do
Pilot a virtual boat tour. Test drive a boat. Take a seminar on “How To Keep Your Carburetor Clean and Running.” Check out the latest in anchors, compasses, davits, fishing tackle, heads, houseboats, jon boats, waterski boats, luxury yachts, multihulls, scuba gear, trolling motors and wakeboards.
Time to eat
There are six eating areas, including food courts, food trucks and the Moet and Chandon Sushi Maki Lounge.
Park and ride
Transport and parking: With estimated crowds of 25,000 per day, it’s best not to drive out to the Key.
▪ Drivers who have pre-paid parking tickets can use lots off Arthur Lamb Road, at Virginia Key beach or at the Miami Seaquarium, but space is limited. MAST Academy is offering 350 spaces for $40 on Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Monday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
▪ Park-and-ride shuttle services to the show are available from Marlins Park, AmericanAirlines Arena, Bayside Marketplace and the James L. Knight Center. Pay to park and the shuttle bus is free. Service from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the last outbound at 4:30 p.m.
▪ Park-and-ride water taxi services are available at the W Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., the Hyatt Regency downtown, AmericanAirlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Service from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the last outbound at 4:30 p.m. The Yachts Miami Beach show on Collins Avenue will operate a water taxi to and from the two boat shows from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Metrobus Route B travels to the show. Metrorail and Metromover will operate on regular schedules, running until midnight, with Metromover running until 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Parking in a Metrorail lot costs $4.50 per day when you ride the train. There are also dropoff and pickup areas for those who utilize taxis or Uber or Lyft. First-time Uber riders can use the code boatshow17! for a free ride. First-time Lyft riders get $5 off their first three uses with the code PRESIDENTMIA. Beware price surges.
▪ CitiBike has bike kiosks at Bayfront Park and adjacent to Yachts Miami Beach. Or ride your own bike out to the Key.
Strictly Sail
Strictly Sail Miami will take place Thursday-Monday at Miamarina at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Same hours and pricing as the boat show.
▪ $40 on Thursday, Premier Day
▪ $25 per day for adults (age 16+)
▪ Free for age 15 and younger
▪ Two-day pass: $45
▪ Five-day pass: $100
▪ Book tickets and parking on the show’s website at: www.miamiboatshow.com/tickets-and-parking. Office phone: 954-441-3220.
▪ Scooter rental available on site.
▪ No pets allowed except service dogs.
