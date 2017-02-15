Kate Upton graces SI swimsuit issue leading to extra covers (and less swimsuit)

You’re going to be seeing a lot more of Kate Upton in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated revealed that the supermodel will grace the cover — three of them, actually — of the annual swimsuit issue.
Since this is the third time Upton was chosen for the cover, SI decided to publish three different versions which they hope will all become collectors editions.
The annual issue is on sale now in bookstores, convenience stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, truck stops, at the dentist’s office ... and can be found online.
Upton, who is married to Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander, won’t be the only one featured in the special issue.
Others include swimsuit veterans Christie Brinkley (along with her two daughters), Chrissy Teigen and Hannah Jeter.
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere! #vibes
Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniaki and Simone Biles are among those posing in the mag.
Wow, so honored and excited to be back with @SI_Swimsuit in an issue that celebrates beauty and confidence in all shapes & sizes!#siswim17 https://t.co/lSPBtcK5Wo— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) February 15, 2017
