Ready to get fit? Miami Marathon and Half Marathon gets title sponsor to help you do it

Runners, walkers and all-around fitness buffs take note: the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon has a new title sponsor.
The race, expected to approach a field of 25,000 representing all 50 states and more than 80 countries in its 16th running on Jan. 28, will become the Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.
Life Time Fitness, a Chanhassen, Minnesota-based “healthy way of life company” that operates fitness centers and events throughout the nation, acquired ownership of the Miami Marathon just before the 2014 event. This is the first time Life Time has had a title sponsor for the Miami Marathon.
The Fitbit title sponsorship deal is for three years. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Fitbit is a fitness technology company that, according to Fitbit, “combines leading Fitbit devices with mobile and social tools to provide motivation and enable people to be more active, exercise more, sleep better and manage their weight — all key components during training.’’
Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon participants will have access to a new app that allows them to sync their Fitbit devices to access splits, pace and similar analytics during the race. The company also will provide training plans and marathon tips on the race website.
The Miami Marathon traverses the streets of downtown Miami, Miami Beach and Coconut Grove.
“We’re thrilled to have Fitbit onboard as the title sponsor of this renowned race,” Life Time senior vice president of media and events Kimo Seymour said. “Their brand, products and technology align well with our mission to help Life Time members and race participants achieve their total health objectives and fitness goals.”
Registration is open for the 2018 Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon. For information or to register, visit themiamimarathon.com.
