Tom Rowe accepts blame, takes fall for Florida Panthers failures

3:04 Tom Rowe takes the ice for first time with the Florida Panthers Pause

1:49 Miami Beach pump stations before and after

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

2:10 Meet Miami's bilingual pot bellied pig and Cuban rafter iguana

3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talks about being stopped at FLL

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

2:22 Ellington: "We're excited for this road trip."