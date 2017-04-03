Banner plane circling Florida Panthers’ arena asks for firing of coach Tom Rowe

Butch Davis had it happen to him as did Al Golden.
On Monday, Florida Panthers interim coach Tom Rowe was the latest to have his employment status questioned by a banner plane flying high over a South Florida sports venue.
Before Monday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, a plane towing the message: ‘Rowe must go! Call him a cab!’
The first part of the message is obvious; the second is in reference to former coach Gerard Gallant getting a cab outside Raleigh’s PNC Arena after he was fired and replaced by Rowe following a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 27.
Short bursts of ‘Rowe must go!’ chants were heard coming from the lower bowl of the arena midway through the first period.
Rowe has said he would be interested in keeping the Florida coaching job full time although after this team’s downward spiral, that’s not expected to happen.
The Panthers, as well as Rowe, have said they will discuss the situation once this season comes to a close.
Florida, which came into Monday’s game riding a four-game losing streak with losses in 12 of 16 and 15 of the past 12, will conclude its season on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.
Rowe gave up his general manager responsibilities to Dale Tallon, Steve Werier and Eric Joyce when he took over behind the bench although he retained the job title.
Rowe is believed to have three years remaining on his contract with the team following this season.
