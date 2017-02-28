Uninspired Florida Panthers end losing streak with shootout victory over Carolina

It may not have been a whole lot of fun to watch but Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at least got the job done for the Florida Panthers.
Florida’s win in front of a friends-and-family gathering at BB&T Center at least got the Panthers off a three-game home losing streak heading into Thursday’s game at Philadelphia.
Now, with 20 games left and the trade deadline Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers can charge forward in their pursuit of a playoff spot — although if they aren’t better than Tuesday’s game, April tee times may as well be booked now.
Carolina, it had appeared, was the perfect foil despite beating the Panthers in the previous meeting on Thanksgiving weekend – with Florida firing coach Gerard Gallant in the inglorious afterglow.
Not only had Florida won six of seven against the Canes, not only had Carolina lost six of seven coming in, but they were down a few players as well.
The Hurricanes cut their active roster by dealing Viktor Stalberg to Ottawa Tuesday afternoon and also sent center Jeff Skinner home with what’s said to be an ‘upper body’ injury.
Yet Florida didn’t jump all over the Canes nor put them away.
The Panthers made it 1-0 with 7:25 left in the first when Jaromir Jagr hammered a Jonathan Huberdeau pass and beat Cam Ward on Florida’s seventh shot of the game.
With 3:23 left before the first intermission, Vincent Trocheck hopped all over a rebound from a Reilly Smith shot and scored to make it 2-0.
As was the case back in what would be Gallant’s final game as Florida’s bench boss, the Hurricanes bounced back after spotting Florida two first period goals.
The Panthers should have led 3-0 when Nick Bjugstad scored on an extremely early whistle from the officials yet it was the Canes who put the puck in when Roberto Luongo lost his stick and watched Lee Stempniak score from the left side of the cage.
The Canes tied it early in the third when Sebastian Aho made an unreal move in front of the net and got the puck past Luongo.
Comments