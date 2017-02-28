The Panthers are bringing the Stanley Cup to a beach near you

The Stanley Cup is coming to town and like most tourists, it’s headed to the beach.
As part of the NHL’s 100th anniversary celebration, the hallowed Cup will be in South Florida this weekend and will be available for photo opps among the kite surfers and palm trees off Fort Lauderdale beach on Friday afternoon.
The NHL 100 celebration tour will kick off Thursday evening outside BB&T Center in Sunrise with a number of exhibits open to the public as well as an outdoor watch party as the Panthers visit the Philadelphia Flyers than night at 7.
On Friday, the Cup moves east to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Promanade on the corner of A1A and Las Olas Boulevard from 3-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, the Cup moves to the arena where the NHL 100 experience opens from noon-7 p.m. with the Panthers playing host to the Dallas Stars that night.
Among the highlights of the NHL 100 experience include, well, the Stanley Cup.
The NHL is also bringing its truck loads of goodies south.
The NHL’s museum truck is one of the big attractions as the 53-foot truck (with Jaromir Jagr’s mug on the side) features “more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, historical memorabilia, and unique photo moments.”
There’s also an entertainment truck which features “a giant video screen featuring team trivia and highlights, as well as a pop-out stage for special appearances.”
.@68Jagr Look who is on the side of a truck... pic.twitter.com/hbUXTU8zPQ— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) February 11, 2017
There will also be a ball hockey rink, the VR Zamboni Experience and the Cup.
While the event is free all weekend, Florida season ticket holders will have special access to the Cup beween 12-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Fans can RSVP for the events ahead of time right here; fans are also asked to donate any old hockey gear to the league’s ‘Recycle The Game’ program.
No word on whether the Cup will be hanging out on the Fort Lauderdale strip following its beach appearence Friday but Elbo Room is right across the street.
FLORIDA PANTHERS CELEBRATE NHL 100
▪ Thursday at BB&T Center, Sunrise
NHL 100 exhibits including the Museum Truck, Clear The Ice Zamboni VR Experience, the Rink, 6-10 p.m.; Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers watch party outside arena, 7.
▪ Friday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Promenade (Las Olas and A1A)
Stanley Cup public viewing, 3-7 p.m.
▪ Saturday at BB&T Center, Sunrise
NHL 100 exhibits including the Stanley Cup, Museum Truck, Clear The Ice Zamboni VR Experience, the Rink, noon-7 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.; Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers, 7.
Comments